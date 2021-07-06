FIL Ltd Takes $25.18 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.19% of Telefônica Brasil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

