FIL Ltd Purchases 12,166 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.12. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $83.09 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

