FIL Ltd Invests $17.81 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,007,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

