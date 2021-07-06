FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $367.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $368.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.