FIL Ltd Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Shares of BIIB opened at $348.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.