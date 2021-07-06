FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of American States Water worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

