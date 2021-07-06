FIL Ltd Buys New Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 975,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAX. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $690,000.

PAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

