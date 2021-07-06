FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.05% of China Online Education Group worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COE opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

