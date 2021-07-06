Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FNF opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

