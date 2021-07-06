Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,655,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 514,215 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53.

