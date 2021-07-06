Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 373 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

TREE opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.