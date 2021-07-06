Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $639.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $328.81 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

