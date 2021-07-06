Federated Hermes Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 99.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 917,208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $342,182,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

