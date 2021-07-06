Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.