Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

FRT opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

