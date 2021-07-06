FantasyGold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $47,395.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.