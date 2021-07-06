Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0760

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $118,408.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.79 or 0.00926525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044696 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

