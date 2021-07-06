Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,504,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 26,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $62.63.

