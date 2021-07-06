Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 490,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 226,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.64. 530,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The company has a market cap of $994.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

