Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

