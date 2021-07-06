Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,116. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.