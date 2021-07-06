Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.14 ($36.64).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.12 ($33.08) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.01.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

