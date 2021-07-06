Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $$11.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

