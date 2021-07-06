Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

