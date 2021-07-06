Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.94. 190,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

