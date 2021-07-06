Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $254,189.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00980500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.79 or 0.08850394 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

