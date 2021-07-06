Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.81.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.