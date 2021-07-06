Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

