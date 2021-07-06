Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EQD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

