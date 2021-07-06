Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.20 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.