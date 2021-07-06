Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

