Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 2.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.10. 35,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,081,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

