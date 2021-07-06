Equalizer Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $395,636.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

