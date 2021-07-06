Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $185,100,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,423,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

