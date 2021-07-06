Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.