Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,925 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

IAU stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

