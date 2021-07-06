Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

