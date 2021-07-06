Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 79,497 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 276,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

