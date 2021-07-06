Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 79,497 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 276,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

