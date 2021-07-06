Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $274.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

