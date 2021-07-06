Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $6,593,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.