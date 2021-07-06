Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.09.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $118.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,039,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,707 shares of company stock worth $31,412,549. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.