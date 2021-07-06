EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 136,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 269,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.