Energi Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005154 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,623,728 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

