Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.63.

NYSE EHC opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

