Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.15.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 2,401,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

