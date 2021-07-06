EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 497,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $9,555,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,645 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

