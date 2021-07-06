EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 497,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $9,555,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,645 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
