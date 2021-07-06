Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

