eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in eHealth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

