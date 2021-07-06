Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 30,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,372. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

