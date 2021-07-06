EasyFi Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $468,477.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.37 or 0.00928217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044915 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

