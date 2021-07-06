Dynamic Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $3,655.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,853.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.83 or 0.06817149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.89 or 0.01488457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00406131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00160017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.25 or 0.00632869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00415924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00337612 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

